3 men hospitalized after shootout in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — Three men are hospitalized after a shootout in Arnold.
According to information sent by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, an exchange of gunfire happened on Leishman Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Three men were involved, police say.
All three of those men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
