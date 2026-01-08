3 men hospitalized after shootout in Arnold

ARNOLD, Pa. — Three men are hospitalized after a shootout in Arnold.

According to information sent by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, an exchange of gunfire happened on Leishman Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three men were involved, police say.

All three of those men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

