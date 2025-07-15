3 men shot in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Three men were shot late Monday night in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.

Police responded to three different ShotSpotter notifications for multiple rounds fired in the area just before 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man on Osgood Street who had been shot in the back. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, another man who was shot in the back was found nearby in the 2400 block of Lyzell Street. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

A third man who was shot in the leg showed up at a hospital overnight. He is in stable condition.

Detectives investigating the separate scenes found multiple shell casings, as well as two cars hit by bullets.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

