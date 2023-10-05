3 Pennsylvania officers injured, suspect dead in shooting after dispute over video game, police say

Three Philadelphia police officers who were called to a home where a family was arguing about a video game were hurt in a shootout Wednesday.

The suspect was killed, officials said. The officers were taken to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

A 12-year-old boy was playing video games when an argument between the boy’s uncle and his father escalated, NBC 10 reported. The boy’s father got a gun and shot the uncle, officials said.

The boy’s father went to the front of the home, in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood, to wait for officers to arrive and then began shooting, officials said. Responding officers fired back and killed the man.

The uncle was hospitalized in critical condition.

The child and a woman in the house weren’t injured, according to reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

