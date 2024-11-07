3 people arrested in connection to former One Direction member Liam Payne’s death

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Three people were arrested in connection to former One Direction member Liam Payne’s death, Argentina’s public prosecutor announced on Thursday.

NBC News reports, citing a statement from prosecutor Andres Madrea, that during the investigation into Payne’s death, “illicit conduct was discovered from which three people were charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitation of narcotics.”

Payne fell from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires and died on Oct. 16.

A person who was with Payne on a daily basis while he was in Buenos Aires is charged with abandoning a person following death.

A hotel employee is accused of giving Payne cocaine twice during his stay and a third person is accused of giving him drugs twice on Oct. 14. They both are charged with two counts of supplying narcotics.

None of the people facing charges have been identified at this time.

Toxicology reports indicate Payne had alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system before he died.

