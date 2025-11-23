3 people arrested, fights dispersed in Downtown Pittsburgh during Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — Police were needed to disperse a number of fights in Downtown Pittsburgh during Light Up Night on Saturday.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says large crowds were present throughout Downtown. Pittsburgh police responded to fights that broke out.

During the night, multiple people were detained, 18 non-traffic citations were issued and three arrests were made, the spokesperson says. The details of those arrests were not immediately available.

Crowds of juveniles gathered mainly around Wood Street/Forbes Avenue and Market Square, the spokesperson says. Several fights broke out in those areas, with police ordering the crowds to disperse.

Police continued to disperse crowds and deal with minor altercations for hours after Light Up Night ended, the spokesperson says.

Between 75 and 100 police officers were to be stationed Downtown for Saturday’s events.

