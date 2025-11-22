Pittsburgh Light Up Night 2025 underway after 110th Christmas tree lighting Downtown

PITTSBURGH — The tree on the City-County Building’s Step was lit Saturday, officially launching Pittsburgh Light Up Night 2025.

Thousands of people attended the 110th City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

The East Winds Symphonic Band filled a portion of Grant Street with holiday music, as families gathered in front of this year’s 40-foot tree.

This year’s tree is from Lawrenceville near the Boys and Girls Club in Leslie Park.

Two people who work at the club attended the tree lighting. One of them told Channel 11’s Frederick Price, "I think we just have the prettiest tree in Pittsburgh.”

Between 75 and 100 police officers are expected to help keep community members safe during tonight’s events.

Parts of Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Penn Avenue extension, Penn Avenue and the Roberto Clemente Bridge are closed until Sunday. Grant is also closed in front of the City-County Building.

Aside from the tree lighting ceremony, there are several others happening tonight, including at PPG Plaza and Highmark Stage. Click here for everything you need to know about the planned activities.

We will have a full wrap of events tonight at 11 p.m.

Check back here for updates throughout the night as we bring you the latest details from the holiday festivities.

