3 people charged with financially exploiting elderly woman out of $500K

Belle Vernon, Pa. — Three people from Fayette County are facing charges on accusations that they misappropriated more than $500,000 from an elderly woman.

Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against Todd Reppert, Ty Reppert and Laura Reppert, all of Belle Vernon, on Sunday.

The agency says an investigation into financial misconduct involving Donna Reppert began in 2019, shortly after Todd assumed the role of Power of Attorney.

Investigators say “evidence indicates” that Todd, Ty and Laura used the authority for personal gain. They allege that between January 2019 and January 2023, the trio misappropriated more than $500,000.

State police say funds were diverted for things like paying bills, buying a BMW, acquiring real estate and online gambling, "despite having no legal authorization to access or use these funds for their own benefit."

Todd, Ty and Laura are all facing several charges, including financial exploitation of an elder, theft and conspiracy.

Online court documents show Ty and Laura are out on bond, but Todd is being held in the Fayette County Prison on $200,000 cash bail.

PSP says the investigation is ongoing.

