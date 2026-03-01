3 people hospitalized after pileup on PA Turnpike in Westmoreland County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were hospitalized after a pileup Saturday on the PA Turnpike in Westmoreland County.

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor says the incident was reported at 9:14 p.m. around mile marker 84 in Mount Pleasant Township.

Investigators say two vehicles collided, and a person got out of a third vehicle to help but was hit by another vehicle.

Three people were taken by ambulances from the scene to area hospitals.

