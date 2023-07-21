Local

3 people hurt in crash on North Shore

By WPXI.com News Staff

3 people hurt in crash on North Shore

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a crash on Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Thursday.

According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the intersection of Sandusky Street and E. General Robinson Street at 7:15 p.m.

A vehicle struck a light post in the crash, trapping the driver and passenger inside.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger is in moderate condition.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Powerball: $2 million-winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania; other players in PA win big
  • SEVERE WEATHER: Heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, lightning possible Thursday
  • Burger King assistant manager served customers fries from trash, police say
  • VIDEO: ‘We just want answers’: Natrona mother holds out hope her missing daughter will be found
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read