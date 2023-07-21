3 people hurt in crash on North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a crash on Pittsburgh’s North Shore on Thursday.

According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the intersection of Sandusky Street and E. General Robinson Street at 7:15 p.m.

A vehicle struck a light post in the crash, trapping the driver and passenger inside.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger is in moderate condition.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

