Powerball: $2 million-winning ticket sold in Pennsylvania; other players in PA win big

Although the Powerball jackpot-winning ticket was sold in California, there are also some big winners here in Pennsylvania.

A player won $2 million, matching five of five numbers and purchasing the Power Play.

Four players matched four of the five numbers, the Powerball, and purchased Power Play to win $100,000; and ten players matched four out of five and the Powerball to win $50,000.

The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24 and the red Powerball was 24. The multiplier was 2X.

For information, visit palottery.com.

