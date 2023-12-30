3 people stabbed in Fayette County

UNIONTOWN — Three people were stabbed in Fayette County early Saturday morning,

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Butler Street in Uniontown.

Fayette County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that one person was taken to the hospital.

Two others were treated at the scene.

The condition of the victims is not known at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

