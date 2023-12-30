Man killed in New Castle house fire

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man died in a house fire in New Castle on Friday night.

Crews were called to the intersection of Stanton and Marshall Avenues for a fully-involved structure fire at 9:12 p.m., a Lawrence County 911 supervisor confirmed.

New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said another man was in the basement at the time of the fire. He was able to escape through a basement window.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

