Greensburg residents continue decades-long tradition of reenacting carrying of cross on Good Friday

GREENSBURG, Pa — A group of local churches reenacted the carrying of the cross in Westmoreland County.

The reenactment happened in the streets of Greensburg.

The event, titled “The Way of the Cross,” began in front of the Greensburg courthouse on the afternoon of Good Friday.

The event is organized by the city’s Christian churches every year.

“It’s a bunch of Christian friends that get together to actually bring the gospel to life,” actor Rick Zabrosky said.

The group has been putting on the reenactment for the last 38 years.

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