3 people taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Multiple people are in the hospital after a crash in Westmoreland County on Friday.
According to the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the intersection of Depot Street and Racetrack Road at 10:45 a.m. for a reported two-vehicle crash with a person trapped.
Crews stabilized one of the vehicles and removed a door to reach the person.
In total, five people were inside the two cars. Three of those people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
