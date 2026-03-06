3 people taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Multiple people are in the hospital after a crash in Westmoreland County on Friday.

According to the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the intersection of Depot Street and Racetrack Road at 10:45 a.m. for a reported two-vehicle crash with a person trapped.

Crews stabilized one of the vehicles and removed a door to reach the person.

In total, five people were inside the two cars. Three of those people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

