3 Pittsburgh billionaires on annual Forbes 400, ranking the richest in the U.S.

PITTSBURGH — The Forbes 400 has been released, and three Pittsburgh-area business leaders made the cut for the 2025 ranking of the richest people in the United States.

They are Edward Stack and family, Thomas Tull and Maggie Hardy, all repeats on the annual list.

Stack, executive chairman of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., the Findlay Township-based retail giant, placed highest among the local contingent at No. 280, with net worth estimated at $5.4 billion.

Tull, entrepreneur and philanthropist known as a producer of blockbuster films and tech and sports investments, was No. 291, with net worth of $5.3 billion.

Hardy, owner and CEO of 84 Lumber Co. and celebrated resort Nemacolin, was No. 347, with net worth of $4.3 billion.

