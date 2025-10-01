3 Pittsburgh school districts are among the top in U.S. according to 2026 Niche rankings

PITTSBURGH — Strip District-based Niche has released its annual national rankings of public schools, school districts, private schools, specialty schools and more.

Geographically, the 2026 rankings also break down by state and city.

In the newly released data, three public school districts in the Pittsburgh region cracked the top 100 for the country. They are: North Allegheny School District (25), Mt. Lebanon School District (68) and Fox Chapel Area School District (69).

The data set used to devise the rankings accounts for over 93,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts across the country. In order to rank the schools and school districts, Niche utilized 3 million reviews from students, teachers and parents, school-reported statistics and vetted federal datasets, including from the U.S. Department of Education.

