Carnegie Mellon University custodian accused of stealing from students’ dorms

PITTSBURGH — A custodian at Carnegie Mellon University is accused of stealing from students’ dorms.

According to a criminal complaint, 29-year-old Blaney Bentley Rhode of Duquesne was a temporary custodian working with a third-party vendor for the university.

The complaint details multiple alleged incidents from March 24-31 in which students reported items stolen from their rooms, including wallets and a watch.

Two students reported fraudulent transactions on their cards after the alleged thefts.

Police say they tied the thefts to Rhode using surveillance video and ID card access records.

Rhode was taken into custody on March 31. According to the complaint, he admitted to stealing the items because he is “struggling financially.”

Rhdoe is facing charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud, online court records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.

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