3 Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania win $50K

PITTSBURGH — Three lucky people who purchased Powerball tickets in Pennsylvania came away as winners in Saturday’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, three tickets sold in the state won $50,000 by matching four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Two of those winning tickets used Double Play.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 4, 35, 41, 44, 58 and the red Powerball was 25. The Double Play winning numbers were 25, 28, 36, 38, 68 and the red Powerball was 23.

