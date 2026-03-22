3 restaurants open in Pittsburgh’s East Carson business district

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh city leaders celebrated the opening of three new restaurants in the city’s East Carson business district on Friday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the openings of La Dolce Vita, Teocalli and Bedford House, each bringing its own distinct flavors and diverse audiences to the historic business district.

The restaurants were honored with “Red Ribbon Welcome” baskets from the South Side Chamber of Commerce as part of an initiative to highlight new business openings.

“It’s such a great momentum for the south side, small businesses, main streets,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said. “You know, making sure that entrepreneurs have the support of not only the community, but the city.”

Below is a brief look at each new restaurant.

La Dolce Vita |2104 East Carson St

This restaurant, owned by Tony DiDonato, serves traditional homemade Italian food and a selection of small-batch Italian wines.

DiDonato not only invested in the South Side by opening the restaurant, he also purchased the building.

“We chose the South Side because we believe in its momentum,” said DiDonato. “We wanted to bring affordable, scratch-made Italian food to a growing community. We are proud to invest in the South Side by purchasing this building.”

The restaurant is open daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here to take a look at the menu.

Teocalli | 1831 East Carson St

Teocalli is a family-owned restaurant that serves time-honored Mexican dishes with a modern approach that highlights the diversity of the cuisine.

The menu is full of fresh ingredients and traditional flavors, and the bar offers hand-crafted cocktails.

“We wanted to bring good music and authentic Latino food to the South Side,” Gilberto Castano said. “Our guests love the food, decorations, service and prices! We invite everyone to come visit.”

Teocalli is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Click here to check out the menu.

Bedford House | 51 South 12St

Bedford House owner Charles Nikoula moved to the South Side in 2010 while in culinary school. and is now running a restaurant in a historic 19th-century building. The space is designed to be a relaxed yet sophisticated place for dining and cocktails.

The menu serves familiar yet refined seasonal dishes, focusing on comforting bistro classics and shareable plates.

“I love the lively atmosphere and the neighbors, who are nice and really care about the South Side,” Nikoula said. “I am excited to now serve this community by opening Beford House.”

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Click here to view the menu.

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