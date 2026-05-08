City of Pittsburgh plans more paving, curb ramp upgrades

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is planning more work for its 2026 paving program during the week of May 17.

The program supports asphalt street resurfacing, ADA curb ramp upgrades on paved streets and repair of concrete, brick and block stone streets throughout the city.

Streets and dates are subject to change. Click here for the full schedule.

These streets are set to be paved:

Forbes Avenue between Murray Avenue and Aylesboro Avenue

Forbes Avenue between Plainfield Street and Margaret Morrison Street

Aylesboro Avenue between Murray Avenue and Wightman Street

Beechwood Boulevard between Northumberland Street and Aylesboro Avenue

Urn Way between Walnut Street and Elmer Street

Elmer Street between Summerlea Street and Filbert Street

Filbert Street between Tara Way and Ellsworth Avenue

Ivy Street between Walnut Street and Ellsworth Avenue

These streets will have ADA-compliant curb ramps done:

Bryn Mawr Road at the intersections with Witchita Street, Milwaukee Street and Lyon Street

57th Street at the playground and above the playground lot ramp

56th Street and Butler Street

Liberty Avenue at the intersections with Taylor Street and Ella Street

40th Street and Howley Street

Liberty Avenue at the intersections of the Bloomfield Bridge and Saint Johns Place

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