3-vehicle crash shuts down part of Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A portion of Route 422 is shut down because of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Lawrence County 911, the crash happened on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township just before 1:40 p.m.

Route 422 is closed between Old 422 Road and Fox Road, PennDOT said.

Three cars were involved in the crash, dispatch said. There are reports of injuries and medical helicopters are on the way to the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

