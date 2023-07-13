3 vehicles catch fire in Plum, damaging 2 homes

Vehicles parked outside caught fire overnight, damaging homes in Plum.

Firefighters were called to the area of 130 S. Duane Drive around 12:25 a.m. Thursday. They found three vehicles had caught fire, melting siding on two homes — the house where they were parked and the house next door.

The fire chief at the scene said the fire marshal is investigating

No injuries were reported.

