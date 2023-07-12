‘She’s a fighter’: Family of woman brutally attacked with hammer in Peters Township speaks out

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Channel 11 spoke exclusively with Jennifer Pardini’s family after her attack.

The 26-year-old esthetician grew up in Peters Township. She’s from a big family. Her cousins said Jen is the sweetest person, so bubbly, creative and always happy.

Over the weekend, police say Jennifer was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend.

“It’s like a true crime story that you don’t ever think could happen to your family,” said Alex Egan, Jennifer’s cousin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Peters Township community rallies behind woman brutally attacked with hammer by ex-boyfriend

According to the police report, Jen broke up with her ex and moved out of their apartment and back home with her parents, ten days before the attack.

Investigators say the ex-boyfriend admitted to taking an uber to her parents’ house, uninvited and went into her bedroom and waking her up.

The pair went outside, began arguing and he admitted to hitting Jen in the back and head with a hammer before kicking her while she was on the ground, then ran off leaving her unconscious.

“It’s a shocking, devastating incident and we still can’t wrap our minds around it,” said Elizabeth Egan, Jennifer’s Cousin.

“I couldn’t believe something so awful happened to someone so kind from someone she cared so much about,” said Alex.

Jen is being treated in Allegheny General Hospital. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and other serious injuries but has made some improvements.

“She’s breathing on her own which is some of the best news we could have hoped for,” said Elizabeth. “She can move her hands and her feet She was able to say her name this morning.”

Her cousin started an online fundraiser to help Jen and her family.

“We know her medical bills and rehab and all the long road she has ahead of her, we want to be able to support them as best we can. We don’t want them to worry about anything,” said Elizabeth.

So far, they have raised more than $120,000. The family thanks everyone for the donations and all the love, support, and prayers.

“It’s just so heartwarming to see everyone come together and support our family like this and support Jen,” said Elizabeth. “It’s just a testament of everyone who has ever met Jen.”

“She’s a fighter. If anyone who can get through this, it’s her,” said Alex.

Right now, the ex-boyfriend is being held at the Washington County Prison on no bond.

Meanwhile, Peters Township police are asking neighbors to check their surveillance cameras for any video of the attack.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group