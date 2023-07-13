2 women shot near baseball field in Brighton Heights; suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH — Two women were shot near a baseball field in Brighton Heights on Wednesday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the 600 block of Brighton Woods Road at around 7:40 p.m.

A male is in custody. His identity has not been released.

Witnesses told police there was some sort of altercation before shots were fired.

Two women were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Medics treated a pregnant female who was injured while running away from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

