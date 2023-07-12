Local

‘We will do our part’: 20 drug-related arrests in same area of Downtown Pittsburgh spark concerns

By Alyssa Raymond, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have arrested 20 people in just the last two weeks on felony drug trafficking charges in Downtown Pittsburgh, but some of them are ending up right back on the streets.

Watch Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. as Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond sits down exclusively with Pittsburgh’s Police Chief to find out why this is happening and what can be done about it.

