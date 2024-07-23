LINCOLN BOROUGH, Pa. — Three vehicles sustained major damage during a weekend crash in Lincoln Borough.

PHOTOS: 3 vehicles heavily damaged during weekend crash in Lincoln Borough

C & D Towing & Recovery Inc on Facebook said crews were called to a crash in the 2200 block of Lincoln Boulevard early Sunday afternoon.

Three vehicles had major damage, with all three missing at least one wheel.

Crews cleaned up a large debris field at the scene.

There’s no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group