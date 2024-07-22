Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $1M sold at local gas station

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Washington County gas station.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn, 2-3-10-11-26, in Friday’s drawing.

The Exxon gas station on Maple Drive in Charleroi will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 28,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

