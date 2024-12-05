$303M investment will create up to 1,000 job in Mon Valley

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — A renaissance nearly 40 years in the making, when Westinghouse left Turtle Creek thousands of jobs and families also left the Mon Valley. Now, Sen. Bob Casey has announced a new multi-million-dollar investment to bring jobs back to the region.

“We’ve been waiting for something like this for 40 years,” said Adam Forgie, the Mayor of Turtle Creek.

Forgie told Channel 11 News this multi-million-dollar investment into Eos Energy Enterprise is a full circle moment, he shared that when Westinghouse was booming the Mon Valley was regarded as the energy supplier of the nation.

“We were a booming town whose population was double what it now has this opportunity, it’s the spark we’ve needed,” he explained.

This afternoon Senator Bob Casey announced a $303.5 million loan guarantee to Eos Energy Enterprises to build and produce next-generation American-made battery systems at its facility in Turtle Creek, PA. The Eos project is expected to create up to 1,000 salaried and manufacturing jobs, unionized through the United Steel Workers.

Casey told us the dollars will finance the construction of two state-of-the-art production lines that will produce enough Eos batteries to meet the annual electricity needs of roughly 130,000 homes.

“This is the future, this is the future of manufacturing, and the future of clean energy manufacturing, and the future of union-made manufacturing,” Casey said.

The senator said that this project would not have been possible if it had not been for the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act which created new tax credits to spur manufacturing investments, providing an extra 10 percent tax break for the clean energy sector.

“There are specific elements of these that are incentivizing the investment in energy communities,” he said.

Job openings at Eos have already been posted.

