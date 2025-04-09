Allegheny County chief public defender on paid administrative leave amid investigation, sources say

PITTSBURGH — The head of the office responsible for defending the majority of people in court in Allegheny County is now on leave. Sources tell Channel it comes amid and HR investigation into allegations made against her.

Lena Bryan-Henderson has been Allegheny County’s Chief Public Defender since January 2024, but she’s currently on paid administrative leave.

Bryan-Henderson reports to the County Manager, and when we reached out to ask what the investigation is about, a spokesperson said the office doesn’t comment on personnel matters.

Sources tell Channel 11 the public defender’s office is understaffed and dealing with overwhelming caseloads. We reached out to the County Executive’s Office with several questions, including how far the office is from being fully staffed, but have not received a response.

