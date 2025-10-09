31st annual Pumpkinfest to bring fall fun to Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — The 31st annual Pumpkinfest is set to bring a day of family-friendly fun to Pittsburgh’s North Side on Saturday.

Held at Allegheny Commons East Park, the festival will feature a variety of activities including a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, hayrides, pony rides, amusement rides, live music, games and crafts. The event also includes a Health and Wellness Fair, providing families with information and resources on healthy living.

The festival is designed for children 12 and under, ensuring that the activities are suitable and enjoyable for young attendees.

The festival is scheduled to take place from 1 to 5 p.m., with a rain date set for Sunday, ensuring that the event can proceed even in the case of inclement weather.

