31st Annual Pumpkinfest offers fall activities on Pittsburgh’s Northside

PITTSBURGH — The 31st annual Pumpkinfest will bring a day of family-friendly fall activities to Pittsburgh’s Northside on Oct. 11.

The event will take place at Allegheny Commons East Park, offering entertainment and resources for children 12 and under.

Pumpkinfest, a beloved community tradition, features a variety of activities including a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, hayrides, pony rides, amusement rides, live music, games and crafts.

In addition to the festivities, the event hosts an annual Health and Wellness Fair, providing families with information and resources on healthy life choices.

The festival is scheduled to run from 1 to 5 p.m., with a rain date set for Oct. 12.

Pumpkinfest has become a favorite gathering place for families in the Northside area, marking the celebration of the fall season.

The event promises excellent photo and video opportunities, highlighting the community’s engagement and enjoyment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group