$3.35M Wexford home with 2 game rooms, 5-car garage listed for sale (photos)

What once was the personal residence of a well-known homebuilder in the northern suburbs of Pittsburgh has been listed for sale.

The property, located at 10485 Grubbs Road in Wexford, belonged to Frank Madia, founder of Madia Homes Inc., a custom homebuilder and developer. Frank Madia passed away in 2024. His home at 10485 Grubbs was developed and built by him in 2022, and it is now listed for sale with his daughter, Sarah Madia, a Realtor with RE/MAX Select Realty.

The home is situated on 1.2 flat acres, located just minutes from North Park, and it has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It has a number of features worth noting, including wide-plank Tasmanian oak flooring and walnut interior doors. The first-floor great room features a Hubbardton Forge slate-accented chandelier, wood beam accents, a glass-enclosed gas fireplace and a wall of windows. In the kitchen, there’s custom cabinetry, two dishwashers, a walk-in pantry and other features.

