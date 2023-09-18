Local

3rd annual Goatoberfest to benefit animal rescue ranch

By WPXI.com News Staff
Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch presents its third annual Goatoberfest Cash Bash and Fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 14. All proceeds will benefit the animal sanctuary, which rescues, shelters and cares for abused and abandoned farm animals, including cows, sheep, goats, chickens, donkeys, horses, pigs and more.

The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Zassick Park, 50 Zassick Road, Sewickley.

Goatober activities will include:

• Visits with goats and other rescue animals

• Oktoberfest-themed food (all plant-based)

• Fire pits and s’mores (plant-based)

• Cash bar with mulled wine, beer, and cider

• Live acoustic music by Lori and Jeff

• Silent auction

• Raffles and 50/50s throughout the day

• Auctions and baskets

Standard tickets are $50, and premium tickets are $100. Premium tickets include early entry for extra time with the animals, food, a cash bar with two complimentary drinks, and a unique keepsake.

Auction items will include cow cuddling, private farm tours, camping packages and other unique experiences.

Tickets are available at www.ksrr.org.

