Jefferson Hills Police Department looking for missing woman

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The Jefferson Hills Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

22-year-old Cassandra Jean Murin was reported missing by police on Sunday.

Anyone with information on Murin’s location is asked to contact Jefferson Hills Police Department.

JHPD can be contacted by calling Allegheny County 911.

