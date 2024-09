OHIO — Four dogs were found inside of a stolen U-Haul that led police on chase in Ohio.

The Mahoning County Dog Warden said the U-Haul van was stolen from Warren. The chase started in Liberty and went through Struthers, Campbell, Boardman and Youngstown.

The van and the dogs were then abandoned, the dog warden said.

