4 firefighters taken to hospital after ladder hits power line in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Multiple firefighters were injured Thursday morning while responding to a fire.

Emergency crews were called to the 170 block of Monastery Avenue in the South Side Slopes around 8:11 a.m. for reports of a working structure fire.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Assistant Chief Mat Davis says four firefighters were taken to UPMC Mercy after a ladder came in contact with a power line.

Davis says they are all in stable condition.

