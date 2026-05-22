Sandcastle Waterpark delays 2026 opening day

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Sandcastle Waterpark announced it will delay its opening day for the 2026 season.

The waterpark was originally scheduled to open on Saturday. Due to expected unseasonably cold temperatures, the park is now scheduled to open on Sunday, officials said.

Anyone with a Sandcastle 2026 season pass can visit Kennywood for free on Saturday instead.

One-day tickets for Saturday will be valid at the park on any other day in the 2026 season.

Despite the delay of opening day, guest relations will be open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday for season pass processing.

Sandcastle is not the only location impacted by the chillier temperatures.

Multiple Allegheny County pools are also considering changes in their operations.

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