4 injured in West Mifflin house fire overnight

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Several people were hurt in a West Mifflin house fire overnight.
The fire broke out at a home on Wood Street before 3 a.m.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that four people were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
A photo a neighbor shared with Channel 11 showed large flames and thick smoke coming from the home.
This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group