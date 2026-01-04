4 injured in West Mifflin house fire overnight

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Several people were hurt in a West Mifflin house fire overnight.

The fire broke out at a home on Wood Street before 3 a.m.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that four people were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

A photo a neighbor shared with Channel 11 showed large flames and thick smoke coming from the home.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

