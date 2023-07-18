4 local people indicted on child porn, fraud charges

ERIE, Pa. — Seven people, including four from southwestern Pennsylvania, were indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple fraud and child porn charges.

According to the Department of Justice, the following people were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, fraud in connection with unlawful computer access, aggravated identity theft, and receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material:

Dylan Michael Miller, 30, West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Edward Grabb, 31, Jeanette, Pennsylvania

Michael Yackovich, 27, West Newton, Pennsylvania

Karlin Terrell Jones, 26, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania

Richard Alan Martz, Jr., 33, Meadville, Pennsylvania

Luke Robert Swinehart, 22, Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

Christopher Clampitt, 33, Clemmons, North Carolina

According to the 16-count indictment, the defendants conspired to hack Snapchat accounts in order to remove explicit images and videos from victims. After getting the content, they would share the photos and videos with each other and others online with the victims’ knowledge.

“As alleged, the defendants used deception and hacking techniques to unlawfully access social media accounts so that they could steal, hoard, and trade explicit and otherwise private content of hundreds of unsuspecting victims,” U.S. Attorney Olshan said. “This Office and our law enforcement partners will reach far and wide to identify and prosecute those who victimize our communities via the internet, especially when they seek to victimize our most vulnerable population—our children.”

“The seven people charged today exploited their victims and engaged in a predatory behavior that will not be tolerated,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “Hacking into social media accounts, stealing intimate pictures of unsuspecting victims and then selling and trading them in online forums is nothing short of reprehensible. These victims were re-victimized multiple times as their personal pictures were recirculated. We believe there is an extensive network of victims who still haven’t been identified.”

Each co-defendant faces a different maximum sentence and fine.

Miller faces 34 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 or both, Grabb faces 22 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both, Yackovich faces 29 years in prison, a fine of $1,000,000 or both and Jones faces 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

The actual sentence for each person will be based on the seriousness of the offenses and prior criminal history.

If you believe you are a victim in this case and would like to opt-in to receive case notifications or if you have any questions about your rights, please contact the Victim Witness Coordinator at usapaw.victimwitness@usdoj.gov.

