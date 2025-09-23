4 men charged with taping mice to fireworks in Pittsburgh and posting videos of it on social media

PITTSBURGH — Four men have been charged in connection with videos posted to social media where mice were duct-taped to fireworks that were then set off.

Police say they were able to connect Zyquon Tot, Gabriel Metusera, Nerson Amini and Abdi Mnongerwa to the animal abuse. Police say Tot and Metusera posted the video to social media, Mnongerwa was identified by police in the video, and Amini purchased the mice.

The men are facing animal abuse charges and charges relating to the illegal use of fireworks.

Police say investigators used surveillance video from the Petco on McKnight Road, where the mice were purchased, to connect the suspects.

Shoppers at the Petco say they are horrified but relieved police named their suspects.

“That is disgusting. I know they’re mice, but that’s just gross, like who does that?,” said Dawn Switzer.

Others, like Matt Yungwirt, have suggested a bit more scrutiny from stores.

“There should be some kind of background check so stupid stuff like that doesn’t happen,” said Yungwirth. “That’s like serial killer kind of tendencies. Killing animals, things like that. That’s usually how a lot of people start.”

Police said two of the men falsely identified themselves to law enforcement. All four of them have yet to be arrested as of Tuesday morning.

