Social media posts show mice being taped to fireworks, killed; Pittsburgh police investigating

PITTSBURGH — Police have launched an investigation into reports of animal cruelty in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood, public safety officials say.

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, police were notified of social media posts showing people taping mice to fireworks. The fireworks were then lit, killing the mice, which were reportedly purchased from a local pet store.

Detectives went to the 410 block of Mt. Pleasant Road, where the incident was thought to have taken place. There, they found a plastic bin, firework remnants and a roll of tape. Detectives reviewed security footage and spoke with witnesses.

The next day, police executed a search warrant in the area as part of the investigation. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, though additional charges are expected soon.

The investigation is ongoing.

