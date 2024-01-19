4 people charged in connection with fraud ring targeted customers of Sewickley bank, police say

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Four people were charged in connection with a fraud ring, and police say they targeted customers at a bank in Sewickley.

A lot of cameras were used in the investigation. One inside First National Bank caught one of the suspects withdrawing the cash.

Another camera down Beaver Street saw them walking in downtown Sewickley.

A license plate reader ultimately led to the car they were hiding inside.

According to Allegheny County police, the four suspects all played a different role in a bank fraud theft ring.

Their scam came to a stop at the First National Bank in Sewickley, where they were all arrested a few blocks over in an SUV.

But before they were taken into custody, police told Channel 11, they were able to withdraw thousands of dollars.

Sean Logue is a local attorney who often handles fraud cases. Based on how prepared police say the group was, he thinks this group could be career scammers.

“They came fully prepared. They came with a social security number, person’s ID, they knew what to ask for to get around the banking regulations, they were prepared,” Logue said. “This is an organized ring that has been doing this probably for a while. They acted like they were true professionals.”

After the initial withdrawals, investigators say they tried again, but before they got away with the cash, the bank employees flagged the account.

Surveillance cameras at the bank, in Sewickley, and a license plate reader all tracked the four down — hiding in an SUV near the bank.

Logue recommends changing passwords and pins frequently and never giving personal information over the phone to avoid falling victim.

“This is a serious epidemic. People I know, and you know, and all of Allegheny County knows, they are being targeted, and we need to be prepared and be on watch,” he said.

Sources tell Channel 11 that more arrests could be coming in this case.

