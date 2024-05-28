4 people hurt in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Four people were hurt in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Monday night.

It happened on the westbound lanes around 10:30 p.m. in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County.

Officials tell Channel 11 it was a two-vehicle crash, with the vehicles ending up on the shoulder of the road.

Three people were flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital. A fourth person was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital by ambulance. Their conditions were not released.

State police were on the scene, reconstructing the crash, temporarily blocking the shoulder of the road.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group