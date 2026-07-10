4 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large crash in Westmoreland County left four people injured on Thursday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 66 and Mamont Road in Washington Township.

Medics with Murrysville Medic One said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

A person was flown to a hospital and three other people were taken to a hospital via ambulance.

The roof of one car was removed after reports of entrapment.

Photos from the scene also show a pickup truck with front-end damage, a car with damage on its rear and a hatchback with damage to its side and front-end.

Route 66 was closed between Kistler Drive, Turack Road and Mamont Drive for while crews responded, but the road has since been reopened.

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