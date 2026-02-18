4 Pittsburgh museums featured on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists

PITTSBURGH — Four Pittsburgh area museums are being recognized as some of the top museums in the nation!

On Wednesday, USA Today released the results for several categories of its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Pittsburgh attractions were featured on the lists for History Museum, Science Museum and Children’s Museum.

Two of the Pittsburgh museums even came in at the top of their lists!

The Heinz History Center, for the third year in a row, was named the top History Museum in America

“This national honor reflects the History Center’s impact in connecting and inspiring communities here in Western Pennsylvania and across the nation,” said Andy Masich, president and CEO of the History Center. “As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States, there is no better time to engage with our shared past, and we welcome visitors to experience America’s #1 history museum this year.”

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh was named the top Children’s Museum in America.

“We are thrilled to be acknowledged for our innovative, hands-on exhibits and programs as the leading children’s museum in the country,” said Jane Werner, executive director of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. “This honor is equally shared by our dedicated museum team who provide joyful learning experiences each day and the local children and families who bring these experiences to life.”

The museum has been in the top 10 for the last eight years, landing at No. 2 the last three years.

Two educational Pittsburgh attractions made it onto the list for Best Science Museum. The Moonshot Museum took the No. 9 spot, and the Kamin Science Center came in at No. 3.

Officials from the Moonshot Museum, which opened in 2022, are excited to be recognized among “some of the most established science institutions in the United States.”

Moonshot sits at the intersection of education and real industry...“ said Dr. Jimyse L. Brown, executive director of Moonshot Museum. ”With partnerships spanning nine states and collaborations across sectors, we are redefining what a science museum can be. This national ranking affirms that approach.”

