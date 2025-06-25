4 roofers shocked by high-voltage wire at Beaver County church

ROCHESTER BOROUGH, Pa. — Four roofers were shocked by a high-voltage wire while working at a church in Beaver County.

It happened at Grace Lutheran Church on Ohio Avenue in Rochester Borough.

Officials said that the top of their metal ladder hit a high-voltage wire while they were all in contact with it.

Three of the victims were taken to Heritage Valley Hospital. One was taken to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.

Duquesne Light is on the scene. The company provided the following statement to Channel 11: “DLC is on site and aware of the situation in the Rochester area in Beaver County. It is under investigation, and we do not have any further details as this time.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

