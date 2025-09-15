Girl, 4, critically injured in Elizabeth Township house fire; hoarding conditions created challenges

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 4-year-old girl is in critical condition after a house fire in Elizabeth Township early Monday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 1900 block of Parkview Street in the Blythedale area just after 12:30 a.m.

Elizabeth Township Fire Chief Adam Jonosko said there was an active fire when they arrived, with two people initially unaccounted for.

A woman who lives in the home was able to escape and was found at a nearby home. A 4-year-old girl was found inside a bedroom. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Jonosko said hoarding conditions inside the home created challenges for firefighters.

“Probably knee deep in debris, and just household clothing items and different household items caused entry in the house to be pretty difficult,” Jonosko said.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.

