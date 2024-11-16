40-foot Christmas tree arrives at Pittsburgh’s City-County building

PITTSBURGH — Now that it’s November, Pittsburgh is getting decked out for the holiday season.

One of the hallmark signs that Christmas is near arrived in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday. A 40-foot Blue Spruce was delivered to the City-County Building.

The Department of Public Works Forestry Division spent the morning installing the tree and starting to decorate it.

Tree decorating efforts will continue on Sunday, shutting down the northbound lane of Grant Street closest to the City-County Building from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The tree will be lit for the first time on Nov. 23 during Light Up Night.

