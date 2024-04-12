412 Day: Here’s how Yinzers are celebrating

PITTSBURGH — April 12 marks a day Yinzers throughout the Steel City celebrate: 412 Day.

412 is the area code for the City of Pittsburgh and other nearby locations; surrounding areas celebrate their days in July (724) and August (814).

To celebrate 412 Day, several area organizations and businesses are hosting events covering all things Pittsburgh.

412 Gives Back

April 12 is also 412 Gives Back Day. The organization is calling for kids of all ages to help give back to the community by packing lunches in benefit of Light of Life Rescue Mission.

Anyone interested in volunteering can go to the Pine Community Center at 100 Pine Park Drive in Wexford from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to wear their 412 Pride colors.

412 Fest

Bakery Square is hosting 412 Fest from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to celebrate the “dope city of Pittsburgh!”

An Instagram post said there will be live music, giveaways, local pop-up vendors, Pittsburgh mascots, face painting, caricature drawings, balloon art, a photobooth, trivia about the Steel City and more.

Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh

The Steel City’s newest museum - the Museum of Illusions in the North Side - is offering a deal on admission for 412 Day.

Tickets purchased on April 12 will get $4.12 off, no promo code needed.

“What better way to celebrate Pittsburgh’s cherished holiday, than with a visit to the Museum of Illusions?” the company said in a release. “With Pittsburgh-themed displays like the iconic black and gold Reverse Room and a vibrant mural crafted by 3 local artists, there’s no better way to experience a unique side of Pittsburgh for 412 Day!”

Stage AE

Another North Side attraction is offering a deal on ticket prices for 412 Day.

Stage AE on the North Shore is offering Fee-Free 412 Day at the box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

