42-floor stair climb in Downtown Pittsburgh raises money for American Lung Association

PITTSBURGH — The American Lung Association in Pennsylvania hosted its 20th annual Fight For Air Climb on Sunday in Downtown Pittsburgh.

About 300 participants climbed 42 floors to the top of One Oxford Centre along Grant Street to raise money for lung health research and advocacy. This year’s goal was to raise $215,000.

The climb featured a diverse group of individuals, families and corporate teams from across the Greater Pittsburgh region. More than 30 firefighters and other first responders joined the ascent of the 836-step course.

Over the past two decades, the Pittsburgh climb has grown into a community tradition that has engaged 3,449 participants and 67 partners.

Since its inception, the event has helped drive more than $2.5 million in local lung health research. Additionally, it has raised nearly $1.81 million to support education and advocacy efforts.

Steve Gillis, a representative for the American Lung Association, noted the long-term commitment of the local community.

“It’s amazing. We have a lot of individuals who have been here for many years. We have one individual who has actually participated in all 20 years of the climb,” Gillis said.

Participation in the event supports those living with various respiratory conditions. According to the association, there are 384,200 people in Greater Pittsburgh living with lung disease, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.

Beyond fundraising, the association promotes stair climbing for its significant health benefits. The activity serves as a workout for the heart and lungs while strengthening major muscles. It also helps participants improve their balance and coordination.

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